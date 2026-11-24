Students Receive ICAS Awards

By Hayley Egan

Tullibigeal Central School recently presented students with their ICAS Awards.

In Science, Darcy received a certificate for Participation.

Darcy also received a certificate for Participation in Mathematics, while Brayden received a certificate for Merit.

In English, Brayden and Leah received certificates for Participation.

Participation certificates were presented to Indy, Alice, Brayden and Leah for the Spelling Bee.

In Digital Technologies, Darcy and Brayden received a certificate for Participation.

In Writing, Leah received a certificate for Merit.