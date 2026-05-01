Students Receive Rusty Ram Award

The Rusty Ram Award is given when a student does something exceptional and can be recognised at any time. Tullibigeal Central School students Fletcher Haworth, Ty Hayward, Ethan Newham and Pippa Browne received a Rusty Ram Award at assembly on Thursday 2nd April. Congratulations to Fletcher, Ty, Ethan and Pippa.

Fletcher – Fletcher is an increasingly settled and focused learner who has a consistently positive attitude. He speaks respectfully to teachers, gets along easily with all students and collaborates effectively in pairs and group situations. Fletcher consistently upholds our school rules and is a responsible and trustworthy student. He is a positive role model and leader within the K-2 classroom. Well done Fletcher, your caring nature, effort and kindness are all qualities you should be proud of!

Ty – Ty shows respect, responsibility, and resilience in all aspects of school life. He consistently works hard, always tries to improve, and goes beyond what is expected in his learning. Ty’s leadership stands out–he is a positive role model for younger students and helps make our school a supportive place. He treats everyone kindly and encourages others to do their best. Ty never gives up when things get difficult and takes his duties seriously. This award celebrates Ty’s dedication, positive attitude, and how he inspires others to strive for excellence.

Ethan – Ethan is hardworking, kind and has a positive impact on our school environment. He works hard and is dedicated to his learning, always trying to master new skills and practising them until he gets them right. Ethan is kind and caring–he is always ready to help teachers and other students. Because of his kindness, Ethan is easy to talk to and is a great leader for younger students. He treats everyone with respect and takes his school responsibilities seriously. Even when things are tough, Ethan keeps trying and doesn’t give up.

Pippa – Pippa is a wonderful member of the K/1/2 class and the Terrific Twos group. She consistently demonstrates helpfulness and respect towards both staff and fellow students. She follows instructions carefully and works to the best of her ability. Pippa shows great independence in her work and gladly supports younger students with classroom routines. She takes responsibility seriously, looking after our equipment and helping to pack up each day. It is pleasing to see her giving new challenges a go and developing resilience. She is a positive role model and a valued member of our learning community. Well done!

Source and Image Credit: Tullibigeal Central School Facebook page.