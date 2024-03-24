Students receive Merit Awards

Tullibigeal Central School announced their Merit Award winners for Week 6.

The following are the students and their awards.

Meg for effort when writing more complex sentences from Miss Anderson.

Sophia for consistent effort and dedication in all areas from Miss Smith.

Kyron for writing a detailed response in English from Miss Smith.

Jack for showing leadership and effort in English from Miss Smith.

Tommy for counting and identifying teen numbers from Mrs Rossiter.

Ted for his positive involvement in Initialit lessons from Mrs Rossiter.

Ethan for great work on fractions from Mrs Hayward.

Orabelle for great persuasive writing from Mrs Hayward.

Isabella for great persuasive writing from Mrs hayward.

Lane for effort in maths from Mrs Hayward.

Indy for great narrative and persuasive writing from Mrs Hayward.

Kayden for excellence on writing tasks from Mrs Hayward.

Veritty for effort and enthusiasm in Music from Mrs Mason.

Orabelle for effort and enthusiasm in Music from Mrs Mason.

Indie for accurate work using a protractor to draw angles from Mrs Tyack.

Ethan for sharing his great knowledge of 3D shapes and working accurately from Mrs Tyack.

Ty for his focus and accurate work with 3D shapes from Mrs Tyack.

Source and Image Credits: Tullibigeal Central Schools Facebook page.

ABOVE: Back: Jack for showing leadership and effort in English from Miss Smith, Kyron for writing a detailed response in English from Miss Smith, Sophia for consistent effort and dedication in all areas from Miss Smith, Veritty for effort and enthusiasm in Music from Mrs Mason and Orabelle for great persuasive writing from Mrs Hayward and for effort and enthusiasm in Music from Mrs Mason. Front: Lane for effort in maths from Mrs Hayward and Indie for accurate work using a protractor to draw angles from Mrs Tyack.