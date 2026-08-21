Students receive Director’s Awards

Compiled by Hayley Egan.

Public Education Week 2026 was held from Monday 3rd August until Friday 7th August. The theme was ‘Inspiring Excellence’.

Two Tullibigeal Central School Students were selected for the Director Award. The recipients are chosen by Director of Educational Leadership for the West Wyalong Network, Mr Benn Wright. Tullibigeal Central School Principal, Mrs Jacqui Dillon presented the award on Mr Wright’s behalf.

Students Shay-Lee and Ty were chosen in recognition of their exceptional dedication to the school and their education.

The citation for each student read:

Shay-Lee (Year 10)

In recognition of her exemplary maturity towards learning and commendable engagement in extracurricular pursuits. Shay consistently exemplifies the qualities of respect, resilience, and responsibility, thereby setting a distinguished standard for her peers.

Ty (Year 6)

In recognition of his excellence in academics, sporting, and creative fields. Ty has represented Tullibigeal Central School with pride at both basketball and AFL State carnivals. He continues to achieve outstanding results across all key learning areas and acts as a respectful role model to all his peers.

Congratulations to the students.

Source and Image Credit: Tullibigeal Central School Facebook page.