Students presented with badges during SRC Assembly

On Friday 13th March at Trundle Central School, the SRC Assembly was held.

During the assembly, the 2026 Captains, SRC Members, Big Buddies and Little Buddies were all presented with their badges.

The Year 6 buddies proudly took to the stage alongside their Kindergarten buddies to receive their badges. This marked the beginning of a special mentorship journey.

The new members of the SRC and the 2026 Captains and Sports Captains were also recognised.

“We would like to say a special thank you to our families for joining us. Congratulations to all.” read a post on the schools Facebook page.

Source and Image Credits: Trundle Central School Facebook page.