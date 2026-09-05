Students Present Out Of This World Artworks
By Hayley Egan
Bogan Gate Public School amazed Merrill Findlay in early August when students proudly presented their space inspired art works and shared their knowledge of space.
Merrill is the organiser for the Bogan Gate Stargazing event which was set to be held on Thursday 13th August, however, the clouds had other plans and covered the stars on the night.
Merrill had visited the Bogan Gate Public School in preperation for the occasion. The finished artworks were planned to be on show at the event in a pop-up exhibition.
The event was rescheduled for Thursday 20th August, however stormy weather once again prevented the gathering from proceeding.
Inland Astro Trail Inc are hoping for some clear skies soon, so the much anticipated event can be held.
The show is a free guided tour of our galaxy with astro-educator Alex Abbey, co-founder of the Central West Astronomical Society, and fellow astronomers.
The community event will be co-hosted by the Inland Astro-Trail and Bogan Gate Public School.
Image Credits: Bogan Gate Public School Facebook page.
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