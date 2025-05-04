Students place 7th in State

Trundle St Patrick’s Parish School students competed in the NSW PSSA Swimming Championships. The girls placed 4th in the PP6 relay heat and made the finals!! Swimming again to place 7th in the state! They also swam a PB on the day. What a great experience and lifetime memories. Source and Image Credit: St Patrick’s Parish School Trundle Facebook page.

