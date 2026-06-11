Students Participate in Public Speaking

Congratulations to Tullibigeal Central School students Shay-lee, Sonny, Ayden, Darcy and Hux for proudly representing their school at the CWA Public Speaking in Parkes recently. All students worked hard to write, learn and present their speeches, and we are very proud of them for stepping out of their comfort zones and giving it a go. A special congratulations to Shaylee, who was named first reserve in her age group — a fantastic achievement! Source and Image Credit: Tullibigeal Central School Facebook page.