Students participate in Diocesan Athletics Carnival
Congratulations to all the Trundle St Patrick’s Parish School students who participated in the Diocesan Athletics Carnival Thursday 14th August in Parkes.
Fantastic results from the day.
1st – PP6 relay team (ABOVE) (Kaleb Stephenson, Alexis Gaut, Tilly Holloway and Chelsea Stephenson)
Alexis Gaut (BELOW): 1st discus, 2nd 100m, 2nd long jump.
The students went off to represent the Diocese at the Polding Athletics Trials in Newcastle this month (September).
Source and Image Credits: St Patrick’s Parish School Trundle Facebook page.
Latest News
Students participate in Diocesan Athletics Carnival
Congratulations to all the Trundle St Patrick’s Parish School students [...]
Students explore history
Condobolin Primary School students from years 3 and 4 visited [...]
Looking back at history
APA Group have been looking back on their early days [...]
Construction of new accommodation units underway
The construction of nine manufactured motel units at the Condobolin [...]
Year 6 Students get a taste of High School
In Week 7, Year 6 students from Condobolin Public School [...]
Condobolin Works Depot Officially Opens
By Melissa Blewitt The Condobolin Works Depot has been officially [...]