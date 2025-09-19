Students participate in Diocesan Athletics Carnival

Congratulations to all the Trundle St Patrick’s Parish School students who participated in the Diocesan Athletics Carnival Thursday 14th August in Parkes.

Fantastic results from the day.

1st – PP6 relay team (ABOVE) (Kaleb Stephenson, Alexis Gaut, Tilly Holloway and Chelsea Stephenson)

Alexis Gaut (BELOW): 1st discus, 2nd 100m, 2nd long jump.

The students went off to represent the Diocese at the Polding Athletics Trials in Newcastle this month (September).

Source and Image Credits: St Patrick’s Parish School Trundle Facebook page.