Students off to Show

A trip to the famous Sydney Royal Easter Show will see a group of students from Condobolin High School get a taste of life in the kitchen.

Students Gemma O’Bryan, Tayla Venables and Tyler Roberts will experience the excitement of the Sydney Royal Easter Show as they work together in the Rural Students Café.

It will be an opportunity to gain practical knowledge and sharpen their hospitality skills at the Sydney Royal, an event that attracts thousands of visitors every day.

They will be able to apply their current hospitality skills in a new context, learn new skills and experience what it’s like working in a busy kitchen at a major event. The Café is located in the Fashion and Style Pavilion.

After arriving in Sydney, the trio enjoyed a night at Circular Quay, taking in the sights and sounds of the city.

Gemma, Tayla and Tyler will gain real world experience in the kitchen and front of house and be mentored by professional chefs as they prepare tasting plates of locally inspired treats.

They began their Hospitality work placement at the Rural Students Café on Monday, 25 March, where they were ready to learn and contribute to the success of the show.