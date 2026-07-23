Students meet Author-Illustrator Sami Bayly

Compiled by Hayley Egan

Ungarie Central School welcomed Author and Illustrator, Sami Bayley to their school on Monday 22nd June. Sami is an international award-winning author and illustrator from Newcastle and is renowned for her books on extinct and unusual creatures.

Sami shared her passion for the natural world through workshops with all students from Kindergarten to Year 12, focusing on the strange, unusual and often misunderstood creatures that feature in her work. Students enjoyed guessing the peculiar animals they illustrated, with signed artwork up for grabs.

In 2018, Sami graduated from the University of Newcastle with a Bachelor of Natural History Illustration (Honours) and by 2019 had published her first book. Since then, she has published a total of seven books and received numerous awards and nominations for her work.

Students thoroughly enjoyed learning about her journey as an author and illustrator, her creative process, and the fascinating animals featured in her books. Her presentation was both educational and highly engaging, inspiring students to pursue their interests and passions.

The school sent their thanks to Bland Shire Council, Sami, and her assistant Heidi for the memorable visit.

Sources: Ungarie Central School Facebook page and Ungarie Central School Newsletter. Image Credits: Ungarie Central School Facebook page.