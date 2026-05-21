Students Mail Off Special Mother’s Day Letters

On Wednesday 6th May, Trundle Central School students took a special little trip to the local post office with a big purpose in mind.

Each child carefully carried their “secret” Mother’s Day envelope, filled thoughtful surprises. The excitement was hard to miss as they lined up, chose stamps, and proudly posted their envelopes—knowing they were sending something truly meaningful.

This small excursion turned into a powerful learning experience. Students practised real-world skills like following steps in a process, addressing mail, and understanding how our postal system works. Just as importantly, they developed confidence, independence, and a sense of responsibility.

Moments like these remind us that learning doesn’t only happen in the classroom—it happens in the world around us, through simple, purposeful experiences that leave a lasting impression.

“We can’t wait for these special envelopes to arrive and bring smiles this Mother’s Day” read a post on the schools Facebook page.

Source and Image Credits: Trundle Central School Facebook page.