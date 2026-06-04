Students Learn About Traditional Indigenous-Style Cooking
Compiled by Hayley Egan
On Tuesday 12th May, Ungarie Central School Stage 5 Food Tech students Samantha, Ruby, Elise, Olivia, Brogan, Bailey, and Nicholas became bush chefs for the day.
This term the students have been exploring the topic of food in Australia. Throughout the unit, students have investigated Indigenous foods and flavours, the impact of European settlement on Australian diets, and the influence of multicultural cuisines on the foods we enjoy today.
However, on Tuesday 12th, the class focused on traditional Indigenous-style cooking. Students prepared damper and cooked it over an open fire using a variety of methods. They went on to experiment by cooking damper in a camp oven, wrapped in foil on hot coals, wrapped around sticks, and flattened on a hot plate.
After cooking, students sampled their damper with a selection of sweet toppings and compared the results of each cooking method. The hot plate method was the clear favourite among the class, with many students declaring it produced the best damper.
Sources: Ungarie Central School Newsletter and Ungarie Central School Facebook page. Image Credit: Ungarie Central School Newsletter.
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