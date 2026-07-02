Students Learn about Lino Art in recent HPGE Lesson

Another successful HPGE lesson was held at Tullibigeal Central School by Mrs Hayward recently! Students began the first stage of their lino printing project, sketching bold black and white designs and learning how to use lino tools safely. It was a fantastic start, with lots of creativity and skill-building. Everyone is looking forward to continuing their designs in the next session. Source and Image Credits: Tullibigeal Central School Facebook page.