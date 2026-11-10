Students learn about dental health

By Hayley Egan

The NSW Health Mobile Dental Van recently visited Tullamore Central School to give students access to free dental care.

“The Primary School Mobile Dental Program was launched in July 2019 across five Local Health Districts (LHDs) and has since expanded to eleven LHDs throughout New South Wales. Children attending participating primary schools in these areas have access to free dental care through the program. The program is delivered by experienced NSW Health staff, using a combination of fully equipped dental vans and portable dental equipment set up on school grounds.” read a comment on the health.nsw.gov.au website.

The program is available across the LHDs in the Central Coast, Far West, Hunter New England, Illawarra Shoalhaven, Mid North Coast, Murrumbidgee, Nepean Blue Mountains, South West Sydney, Western NSW, Northern NSW and Western Sydney.

Various dental care can be provided from the Dental Van, including dental x-rays, cleanings, fluoride varnish applications and more. Review appointments can also be scheduled if needed.

The public dental staff may also contact the parents/guardians to discuss options if a child is in need of follow-up dental care (eg. fillings).

More information can be found about the clinics and program on the health.nsw.gov.au website.

Image Credit: Tullamore Central School Facebook page.