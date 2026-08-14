Students jump and flip at Flip-Out in Wagga

Ungarie Central School secondary students (Years 7-12) bounced their way into fitness and fun at Flip-Out Wagga on Wednesday 1st July, showing off their trampoline skills and proudly living the school’s PBL values. Source and Image Credits: Ungarie Central School Facebook page.

Last Updated: 11/08/2026By

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