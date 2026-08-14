Students jump and flip at Flip-Out in Wagga
Ungarie Central School secondary students (Years 7-12) bounced their way into fitness and fun at Flip-Out Wagga on Wednesday 1st July, showing off their trampoline skills and proudly living the school’s PBL values. Source and Image Credits: Ungarie Central School Facebook page.
Latest News
Students jump and flip at Flip-Out in Wagga
Ungarie Central School secondary students (Years 7-12) bounced their way [...]
Seeing wildlife up close at wildlife safari
Ungarie Central School students from Years 3-6 embarked on a [...]
Max Plays 50th Senior Game
On Saturday 25th July, Max Jones took to the field [...]
Jack in the Spotlight
ASSO Spotlight – Jack Phillips - Aboriginal Student Support Officer [...]
Students climb and play at Play Centre
On Wednesday 1st July, Ungarie Central School students from Kindergarten [...]
Tullamore Heavy Vehicle Parking Update
Media Release Council is aware of community concerns regarding the [...]