Seeing wildlife up close at wildlife safari

Ungarie Central School students from Years 3-6 embarked on a wildlife safari at Altina Wildlife Park on Wednesday 1st July. Students explored native and exotic animals up close while riding through the park on carts. Source and Image Credits: Ungarie Central School Facebook page.

Last Updated: 11/08/2026By

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