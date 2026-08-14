Max Plays 50th Senior Game

On Saturday 25th July, Max Jones took to the field for his 50th senior game!

Max joined the Hoppers in 2021 and made an immediate impact, claiming the NRFNL Rising Star Award in his debut season with the club.

A relentless competitor who gives 110% every time he plays. With an engine that never stops and a fearless approach to every contest, he leaves everything out on the field for his teammates.

Congratulations Max!

Source and Image Credits: Telea Imrie via The Mighty Tullibigeal Grasshoppers Facebook group.