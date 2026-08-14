Jack in the Spotlight

ASSO Spotlight – Jack Phillips – Aboriginal Student Support Officer | Lake Cargelligo Campus

About Jack:

Jack is the Aboriginal Student Support Officer at TAFE NSW in Lake Cargelligo. He supports our mob through their study journey—making sure they feel connected, confident, and set up for success.

Why does he do this:

Jack is passionate about giving back and helping create pathways through education. It’s about empowering our people and building pride in who we are.

How does Jack support students?

Jack likes to walk alongside students from enrolment to completion—offering guidance, advocacy, and connecting them to the right supports when they need it.

What support is available:

• One-on-one support

• Study help & mentoring

• Wellbeing support

• Scholarships & financial assistance

• Cultural connection

What Jack loves most:

Seeing students grow in confidence and achieve their goals. Being part of a small, strong community makes it even more special.

Why support matters:

Knowing help is there makes a big difference. You’re never alone on your learning journey.

Message to future students:

Back yourself and give it a go—you’ve got support every step of the way.

Community message:

When we combine education, culture, and community support, we build stronger futures—for everyone.

Source and Image Credit: TAFE NSW – Lake Cargelligo Facebook page.