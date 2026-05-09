Students Have Egg-cellent Easter Assembly
Ungarie Central School held their Easter Assembly on Wednesday 1st April.
Parents and community members were invited to UCS to attend the end of term Easter Hat Parade and Assembly.
Swimming Champions were presented with medallions and cross country place getters were presented with ribbons. 25-night Home Reading Awards and Easter Hat awards were presented to Primary students.
A lot of effort and care went into creating incredible Easter Hats throughout Primary.
Year 3/4 students even showed off some very impressive Easter themed capes. Congratulations to the winners of the Easter Hat competition. Thank you to the P&C for donating the prizes.
Source and Image Credits: Ungarie Central School Facebook page.
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