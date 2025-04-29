Students harvest apples

Bogan Gate Public School students had a lovely harvest of red and green apples from their apple tree this year.

Students have been eating the red apples in class for fruit break. The green apples were made into scrumptious apple pies by Mrs Jenny Webb and Miss Tarnia Brown.

“It’s been amazing watching our fruit trees blossom and grow apples and peaches (last year) for students to harvest and consume. It’s a very practical way to teach students the concept of ‘paddock to plate’, which is knowing where your food grows and comes from.” read a post on the schools Facebook page.

“There were enough apples for two lots of apple pies and I truly enjoyed eating the pie in the last photo. It was sooo good.” the post concluded.

Source and Image Credits: Bogan Gate Public School Facebook page.