Students harvest apples
Bogan Gate Public School students had a lovely harvest of red and green apples from their apple tree this year.
Students have been eating the red apples in class for fruit break. The green apples were made into scrumptious apple pies by Mrs Jenny Webb and Miss Tarnia Brown.
“It’s been amazing watching our fruit trees blossom and grow apples and peaches (last year) for students to harvest and consume. It’s a very practical way to teach students the concept of ‘paddock to plate’, which is knowing where your food grows and comes from.” read a post on the schools Facebook page.
“There were enough apples for two lots of apple pies and I truly enjoyed eating the pie in the last photo. It was sooo good.” the post concluded.
Source and Image Credits: Bogan Gate Public School Facebook page.
Latest News
Students harvest apples
Bogan Gate Public School students had a lovely harvest of [...]
Zoomobile visits CPS
The Taronga Zoomobile visited Condobolin Public School on Tuesday, 18 [...]
Courtney is leading the way
Courtney Wallace has been appointed as Acting Coordinator of Lachlan [...]
Golfers tee off
Veterans Golf Thursday 17th April there were 16 players teeing [...]
Year 12 travel to Sydney
Ungarie Central School year 12 students recently travelled to Sydney [...]
Learning through a virtual excursion
Bogan Gate Public School students attended a virtual excursion via [...]