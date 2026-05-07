Students Give Their Best at PSSA Tennis Knockout
On Tuesday 31st March, Tennis competitors met their match at PSSA Tennis Knockout.
Hayden Ward, Asher Chantrill, Phoebe Counsell and Neve Rossiter participated in Round 2 of the PSSA Tennis Knockout in West Wyalong against Wyalong Public School. The students had fun building skills and gaining experience playing against other students, however their opponents were too strong on the day.
Source and Image Credits: Ungarie Central School Facebook page.
Latest News
Students Give Their Best at PSSA Tennis Knockout
On Tuesday 31st March, Tennis competitors met their match at [...]
Library commemorates ANZAC Day
The Condobolin Library commemorated ANZAC Day at Storytime on Friday [...]
Don wins A Grade
Condobolin Sports Club Golf Saturday, we played an individual stroke [...]
Great field of golf players
Condobolin Veterans Golf notes 30th April 2026 Last Thursday the [...]
Sealing Berryman Park Car Park
The Sealing of the new car park at Berryman Park [...]
School community come together for ANZAC Day
On the morning of Friday 24th April, the Tullibigeal Central [...]