Students Give Their Best at PSSA Tennis Knockout

On Tuesday 31st March, Tennis competitors met their match at PSSA Tennis Knockout.

Hayden Ward, Asher Chantrill, Phoebe Counsell and Neve Rossiter participated in Round 2 of the PSSA Tennis Knockout in West Wyalong against Wyalong Public School. The students had fun building skills and gaining experience playing against other students, however their opponents were too strong on the day.

Source and Image Credits: Ungarie Central School Facebook page.