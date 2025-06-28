Students explore market requirements

Condobolin High School Year 11 Agriculture has been exploring market requirements for plant products, including grading tomatoes based on quality features. “Recently, the class visited O’Connors to learn about farming implements and minimum tillage. A big thank you to Matt and Kim for their informative tour!” a post on the Condobolin High School Facebook Page read. Image Credits: Condobolin High School Facebook Page.

