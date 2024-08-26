Students enjoy work experience
Tullamore Central School Stage 5 students had a fabulous time at Work Experience in week 10 of Term 2.
“Our sincere thanks to Troy Kelly from REIP for his assistance in gaining the funding to enable this excellent opportunity for our students.” read a post on the schools Facebook page.
Students attended work for the week in a range of different work places experiencing long days and working life.
Thank you to the following businesses in Dubbo for supporting the students as part of this invaluable program:
· Dave Funt Building
· GPS Plumbing, Drainage and Gas fitting
· The Hair House
· Dubbo Base Hospital
· Fur Life Veterinary
· Farmers Bakehouse
Source and Image Credits: Tullamore Central School Facebook page.
