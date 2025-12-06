Students enjoy Pirate Day

On Friday 21st November, Trundle Central School SRC held a “Pirate Day”. Students were encouraged to come to school dressed as a Pirate and bring a gold coin donation. Pirate themed temporary tattoos and eye patches were also available for purchase. The students had a great day and raised a total of $121.40. The money raised will be used to buy new tubs for the sand pit. Image Credits: Trundle Central School Facebook page.