Students enjoy Martial Arts for Interest Elective
During interest electives, Trundle Central School offer as wide a range of activities as possible for their Year7-10 students to experience. One of these this term is a general introduction to Martial Arts, which is being run by a qualified instructor on staff. The students are safely learning all the basics, including stances, strikes, kicks, blocks, locks, throws, self-defence and some good old fashion fitness thrown in for fun! “We thank the KRMAS organisation for allowing us to base this introduction on their syllabus.” read a post on the schools Facebook page. Source and Image Credits: Trundle Central School Facebook page.
Latest News
Students enjoy Martial Arts for Interest Elective
During interest electives, Trundle Central School offer as wide a [...]
Mick Mooney Memorial Medley
The Condobolin Clay Target Club held the Mick Mooney Memorial [...]
Lachlan LEMC – Emergency Exercise 2025
By Melissa Blewitt The Lachlan Local Emergency Management Committee (LEMC) [...]
Making spooky slime
On Friday 31st October, Lake Cargelligo Central School students put [...]
K/1/2 Dubbo Excursion
On Wednesday 5th November, Trundle Central School K/1/2 students enjoyed [...]
Minors reigned supreme
Bridge Boy, the minors reigned supreme on both Tuesday and [...]