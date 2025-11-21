Students enjoy Martial Arts for Interest Elective

During interest electives, Trundle Central School offer as wide a range of activities as possible for their Year7-10 students to experience. One of these this term is a general introduction to Martial Arts, which is being run by a qualified instructor on staff. The students are safely learning all the basics, including stances, strikes, kicks, blocks, locks, throws, self-defence and some good old fashion fitness thrown in for fun! “We thank the KRMAS organisation for allowing us to base this introduction on their syllabus.” read a post on the schools Facebook page. Source and Image Credits: Trundle Central School Facebook page.