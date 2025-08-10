Students enjoy excursion around Trundle

A huge congratulations to the Trundle Central School Year 3/4 class for their dedication, perseverance, and teamwork throughout term 2.

From staying focused during lessons to consistently giving their best effort, they’ve truly earned this recognition. To top it all off, they wrapped up the term with a full day of challenges and an excursion around Trundle — and they absolutely rose to the occasion!

Whether it was problem-solving, team games, or treasure hunts – every student showed courage, creativity, and a fantastic attitude.

Their hard work and positive energy was on full display during these fun activities. A wonderful way to celebrate a successful term — well done to each and every one of them!

“A special thank you goes to the amazing ladies from the Royal Far West Op shop who allowed us to complete dress-up challenge. They were patient, kind and extremely helpful – even finding us a HUGE fishing rod to match an outfit!” read a post on the schools Facebook page.

Source and Image Credits: Trundle Central School Facebook page.