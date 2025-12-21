Students design Pinball Machines

Latest News
Exciting day out in Griffith
Tullibigeal Central School K/1/2 students recently had an exciting day [...]
Levi makes 50
Levi Daure (Kiacatoo) managed 50 Not Out when it was [...]
Building Gross Motor Skills
The Tottenham Central School kindy orientation kids recently had a [...]
A Joyous occasion at Filipino Australian Community Christmas celebration
The Filipino Australian Community of Condobolin gathered for a Christmas [...]
New Children’s Crossing flags for local schools
Thirty new Children’s Crossing flags have been delivered to local [...]
Year 7 Transition students make aprons
Trundle Central School Yr 7 Transition students recently completed their [...]