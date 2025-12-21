Students design Pinball Machines

Trundle Central School Stage 4 Technology Mandatory students have been learning about engineered systems this semester by designing and producing a pinball table. Lots of fun was had. Source and Image Credits: Trundle Central School Facebook page.

