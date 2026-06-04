Students complete Textiles assessment
Lake Cargelligo Central School Year 11 girls’ textiles students have been hard at work completing their assessment task – portfolio covers, with some stunning results. “Big thanks to Miss Mikayla and Aunty Josie for hand delivering them to Dubbo School of Distance Education.” read a post on the schools Facebook page. Source and Image Credits: Lake Cargelligo Central School Facebook page.
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