Students complete Textiles assessment

Lake Cargelligo Central School Year 11 girls’ textiles students have been hard at work completing their assessment task – portfolio covers, with some stunning results. “Big thanks to Miss Mikayla and Aunty Josie for hand delivering them to Dubbo School of Distance Education.” read a post on the schools Facebook page. Source and Image Credits: Lake Cargelligo Central School Facebook page.

Last Updated: 02/06/2026By

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