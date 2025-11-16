Students complete Maths Competition
Congratulations to the following Tullibigeal Central School students for completing the Australian Maths Competition!
“We’re so proud of everyone who participated and gave it their best. A special shoutout to those awarded a Proficiency for their fantastic achievement!” read a post on the schools Facebook page.
Joshua, Indy and Orabelle received Participation awards, while Savannah, Darcy, Alice, Ty, Veritty and Ellijah received Proficiency Awards.
Source and Image Credit: Tullibigeal Central School Facebook page.
Latest News
Students complete Maths Competition
Congratulations to the following Tullibigeal Central School students for completing [...]
Students get Early Entry offers
By Hayley Egan A select few of Lake Cargelligo Central [...]
Year 3, 4, 5 and 6 explore Parkes
Trundle Central School students from Years 3, 4, 5 & [...]
Sue wins the day at Bridge
Bridge What a great Melbourne Cup race! Terrific job Jamie! [...]
Bruce receives Principal’s Award
Trundle Central School student Bruce Foran received exceptional results in [...]
Talking about endemic species and garden design
By Melissa Blewitt On Tuesday, 14 October Condobolin and Districts [...]