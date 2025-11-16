Students complete Maths Competition

Congratulations to the following Tullibigeal Central School students for completing the Australian Maths Competition!
“We’re so proud of everyone who participated and gave it their best. A special shoutout to those awarded a Proficiency for their fantastic achievement!” read a post on the schools Facebook page.
Joshua, Indy and Orabelle received Participation awards, while Savannah, Darcy, Alice, Ty, Veritty and Ellijah received Proficiency Awards.
Source and Image Credit: Tullibigeal Central School Facebook page.

Last Updated: 13/11/2025

