Students complete Maths Competition

Congratulations to the following Tullibigeal Central School students for completing the Australian Maths Competition!

“We’re so proud of everyone who participated and gave it their best. A special shoutout to those awarded a Proficiency for their fantastic achievement!” read a post on the schools Facebook page.

Joshua, Indy and Orabelle received Participation awards, while Savannah, Darcy, Alice, Ty, Veritty and Ellijah received Proficiency Awards.

Source and Image Credit: Tullibigeal Central School Facebook page.