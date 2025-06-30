Students collect veggies
In Agriculture, Lake Cargelligo Central School students have been growing veggies and they have been studying poultry. On Tuesday 3rd June, the students picked their first broccoli head for the season, all of the pumpkins and collected the eggs from the chooks. Source and Image Credit: Lake Cargelligo Central School Facebook page.
