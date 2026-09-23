Students Celebrate Father’s Day With A Special Breakfast
Trundle St Patrick’s Parish School welcomed many Dads, Grandads, family members and friends to a special Father’s Day Breakfast earlier this month. “It was a beautiful morning filled with smiles, laughter and quality time together as we celebrated the wonderful fathers and father figures in our lives. We are sincerely grateful for all that our Dads and father figures do to support, encourage and care for our children each and every day. Thank you for taking the time to join us and make the morning so special for our students. We wish all our Dads, Grandads and father figures a very happy and relaxing Father’s Day this Sunday.” read a comment in the schools Newsletter. Source: St Patrick’s Parish School Trundle Newsletter. Image Credits: St Patrick’s Parish School Trundle Facebook page.
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