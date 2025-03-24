Latest News
Swimmers compete in Dubbo
By Hayley Egan A group of Lake Cargelligo Central School [...]
Students celebrate Ash Wednesday
Lake Cargelligo St Francis Xavier School held their Ash Wednesday [...]
CHS Agriculture excursion
Condobolin High School, Year 12 Agriculture educators and students visited [...]
Relay team place third
Tullibigeal Central School students Ayden, Sonny, Ethan and Alice competed [...]
Successful day for Tottenham Picnic Races
2025 Tottenham Picnic Races Report The annual Tottenham Picnic Races [...]
Students attend debating workshop
A group of Stage 3 Lake Cargelligo Central School students [...]