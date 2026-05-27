Students Brave the Cold for Athletics Events

By Hayley Egan

On Wednesday 6th and Friday 8th May, Trundle Central School braved the cold to participate in the annual athletics events. The Field events were held on Wednesday while the Athletic Track events were held on the Friday.

Students displayed great athleticism and sportsmanship on the day.

“Thank you to all of the helpers and the spectators. And a special thank you to all the parents, family members and community members who both supported the students and who helped on both days, it was greatly appreciated.” read a post on the schools Facebook page.

“Also thank you to Ian Leonard for all the time and effort he puts in training the students and helping on Wednesday. Finally thank you to the Mrs Johnson who provided the lovely lunch orders.”

Friday concluded with the presentation of Championship medallions and the P & C House Shield.

Team Mitchell was the winner of the House Shield with a total of 1290 points.

The following were the age champions.

Imogen Sutherland was the Juvenile Girl Age Champion, while Alfred Orr was the Juvenile Boy Age Champion.

The Junior Primary Girl Age Champion was Tilly Corney. Myall Orr was the Junior Primary Boy Age Champion.

The Senior Primary Girl was Jessiemae Robson while Donny Orr was the Senior Primary Boy Champion.

Aphellia Robson was the Junior Secondary Girl Age Champion. Harlen Corney was the Junior Secondary Boy Age Champion.

The Senior Secondary Girl Age Champion was Jessica Morgan, while the Senior Secondary Boy Age Champion was Thomas Sanderson.

Nine students also broke records during the events.

Alfred Orr broke Juvenile Long Jump and Discuss records.

Evie Flavel broke a Juvenile Discus record.

Tilly Corney broke Junior Primary records for discus, shot put and long jump.

Travis Pritchard broke records in the 9 years 100m Race and Junior Primary Championship.

Myall Orr broke a record in the Junior Primary High Jump.

William Rathbone broke a Senior Primary High Jump record.

Aphellia Robson broke records in the Junior Secondary Javelin and 400m Race.

Mackenzie Bolam broke a Junior Secondary High Jump record.

Harlen Corney broke records in the 13 years 100m Race, Junior Secondary Championship and 400m Race.

Vashti Williams broke records in the Senior Secondary Discus, Shot Put and Javelin.

Congratulations to all students that participated, won awards and broke records.

Image Credits: Trundle Central School Facebook page.