Students begin new topic of Human Wellbeing

Lake Cargelligo Central School Stage 5 Geography students kicked off their new topic, Human Wellbeing, with a fun and thought-provoking challenge!

Students moved around the room ranking eight fictional people based on who they believed had the “best life” to the “worst life”, before verbally justifying their decisions.

The activity sparked some great discussion and highlighted that there isn’t always one clear definition of a “good life.”

Over the coming weeks, students will investigate how geographers measure human wellbeing and explore why it differs between and within countries.

Source and Image Credits: Lake Cargelligo Central School Facebook page.