Students attend service
On Friday 25th April, Tullibigeal Central School students had the honour of attending the Anzac Day service at Lake Cargelligo. “We extend our heartfelt thanks to the Lake Cargelligo community for the invitation and warm welcome. A special commendation to our students for their respectful and exemplary behaviour throughout the service — we are incredibly proud. Lest we forget.” read a post on the schools Facebook page. Source and Image Credits: Tullibigeal Central School Facebook page.
Latest News
Staff attend Cultural Responsiveness Training
Lake Cargelligo St Francis Xavier School staff recently had a [...]
Getting inspired
Tullamore Central School K-2 Students recently finished their animal art [...]
Coden gets selected
A huge congratulations to Lake Cargelligo Central School student Coden [...]
Students attend service
On Friday 25th April, Tullibigeal Central School students had the [...]
Announcing SRC Members
Tullibigeal Central School announced their SRC Members for 2025 recently. [...]
Maintaining a strong rugby league partnership
By Melissa Blewitt St Mary’s Rugby League Club has [...]