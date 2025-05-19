Students attend service

On Friday 25th April, Tullibigeal Central School students had the honour of attending the Anzac Day service at Lake Cargelligo. “We extend our heartfelt thanks to the Lake Cargelligo community for the invitation and warm welcome. A special commendation to our students for their respectful and exemplary behaviour throughout the service — we are incredibly proud. Lest we forget.” read a post on the schools Facebook page. Source and Image Credits: Tullibigeal Central School Facebook page.

