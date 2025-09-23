Students attend Lower Lachlan Athletics Carnival

On Friday 29th August, Tullibigeal Central School students Alice, Rory, Abigail, Meg, Leah, Savannah, Indy, Darcy, Ty, Ethan, and Sonny represented their school at the Lower Lachlan Athletics Carnival in West Wyalong.

All students gave their best effort and enjoyed a fantastic day of competition.

Special congratulations to the following students:

Abigail, who achieved outstanding results. She placed 1st in the Girls 11 Years Shot Put, 3rd in the Girls 11 Years 800m, 3rd in the Girls 8–10 High Jump and 3rd in the Girls 11 Years Discus.

Brayden, who placed 1st in the Boys 8 Years 100m Sprint and 3rd in the Boys 8–10 Long Jump.

And Ty, who placed 3rd in the Boys 11 Years 800m.

Abigail and Brayden will now progress to the Western Region Carnival for their 1st place events. In addition, Brayden, Abigail, Alice, and Ethan will compete as a team in the Bagley Relay at Western Region. Well done to all!

Source and Image Credits: Tullibigeal Central School Facebook page.