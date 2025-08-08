Students attend leadership camp
During the recent school holidays, Lake Cargelligo Central School students Dashanti and Miche took part in the Burn Bright National Leadership Camp at Stanwell Tops. A good time was had by all over the four days. They then let lose at the beach after camp. Many thanks to Ms Ingold for taking her time to ensure the students were able to attend. Source and Image Credits: Lake Cargelligo Central School Facebook page.
Latest News
Students attend leadership camp
During the recent school holidays, Lake Cargelligo Central School students [...]
KMWL success
ABOVE: Kevin Miller Whitty Lennon and Co sold 254 suckers [...]
Stephen Lawrence MLC visits All Saints Anglican Church
By Melissa Blewitt The historic All Saints Anglican Church in [...]
Creating clever collages at SACC Playgroup
The wild weather did not deter Condobolin Schools As Community [...]
Students have strong start to term 3
Trundle Central School 9/10 Timber Technology students have had a [...]
Movie fun for local youth
Lachlan Children’s Services enjoyed an afternoon of fun when they [...]