Students attend leadership camp

During the recent school holidays, Lake Cargelligo Central School students Dashanti and Miche took part in the Burn Bright National Leadership Camp at Stanwell Tops. A good time was had by all over the four days. They then let lose at the beach after camp. Many thanks to Ms Ingold for taking her time to ensure the students were able to attend. Source and Image Credits: Lake Cargelligo Central School Facebook page.