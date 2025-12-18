Students attend Hair and Beauty YES Program
From Monday 24th November to Wednesday 26th November, young Ladies from Lake Cargelligo Central School in Years 9-12 took part in the Hair and Beauty YES Program, gaining valuable hands-on skills in the beauty industry.
The girls learnt a range of skills that they can apply outside of the YES program, including how to give mini facials and how to style hair using the techniques taught by the amazing Genna Laver.
Even though the program was cut short on the Wednesday due to a campus closure, everyone enjoyed themselves and made the most of the experience.
Well done girls!
Source and Image Credits: TAFE NSW – Lake Cargelligo Facebook page.
