Students attend Expo
Tullibigeal Central School secondary students traveled to Lake Cargelligo to attend a Workforce and Careers Expo recently. The event was a valuable experience, with all students enjoying the day and discovering a wide range of career opportunities. Source and Image Credits: Tullibigeal Central School Facebook page.
Latest News
Pre K Learners use creativity and imagination
By Melissa Blewitt Creativity and imagination were part of the [...]
Students attend Expo
Tullibigeal Central School secondary students traveled to Lake Cargelligo to [...]
Great entries into the 2025 Condobolin Show pavilion
Vibrant characters and enchanting entertainment captivated the community’s imagination, with [...]
Condobolin celebrates Father’s Day
Condobolin and the Lachlan Shire community took the time to [...]
CHS competes in NSW Schools Merino Wether Challenge in Dubbo
By Melissa Blewitt Condobolin High School students participated in the [...]
Tyrone named Coach of the Year
Condobolin’s Tyrone Johnstone was named Woodbridge Cup Coach of the [...]