Students attend Expo

Tullibigeal Central School secondary students traveled to Lake Cargelligo to attend a Workforce and Careers Expo recently. The event was a valuable experience, with all students enjoying the day and discovering a wide range of career opportunities. Source and Image Credits: Tullibigeal Central School Facebook page.

