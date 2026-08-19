Students attend ‘Dare to be Aware’
Trundle Central School Years 9-11 students recently enjoyed a day in Dubbo to attend Dare to be aware – a day to address the growing issue of youth road trauma in regional areas through real, hands-on education that saves lives. Students interacted in a range of activities including live road crash scenarios; Hands-on CPR demonstrations and ambulance, fire and police displays. Source and Image Credits: Trundle Central School Facebook page.
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