Students attend ‘Dare to be Aware’

Trundle Central School Years 9-11 students recently enjoyed a day in Dubbo to attend Dare to be aware – a day to address the growing issue of youth road trauma in regional areas through real, hands-on education that saves lives. Students interacted in a range of activities including live road crash scenarios; Hands-on CPR demonstrations and ambulance, fire and police displays. Source and Image Credits: Trundle Central School Facebook page.