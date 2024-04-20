Students at Show

Condobolin High School students, Gemma O’Bryan, Tyler Roberts, and Tayla Venables were able to get a taste of life in the kitchen when they travelled to the Sydney Royal Easter Show to work together in the Rural Students Cafe. It was Gemma’s first time at the Show, and she loved it. “I was able to meet lots of people and work on my customer service skills,” she said. “I learned how to make coffee and other useful hospitality skills.” Tayla had been to the Show before and also loved working in the cafe. “I loved meeting and serving customers. I would recommend all students take the opportunity to be part of something like working in the café.” Gemma, Tayla, and Tyler all loved the experience and learning new skills.

ABOVE: Jake Bell-Borg, Tyler Roberts, Taylah Venables, Gemma O’Bryan and Chloe Wadsworth at the Sydney Royal Easter Show. Image Credit: Kathy Parnaby.