All Care Representatives Discuss the Future of Health Services in Lake

By Laken Picking (Lake Cargelligo All Care Secretary).

Representatives from All Care Lake Cargelligo recently met with Jamie Chaffey MP, Member for Murray, and Sarah Mitchell MLC, Shadow Minister for Health, Shadow Minister for Regional Health and Shadow Minister for Mental Health, to discuss the future of health services in Lake Cargelligo and the implementation of the Lake Cargelligo Multi-Purpose Service (MPS) Health Service Plan, endorsed by the NSW Government in 2023.

The meeting focused on the progress of the Health Service Plan and the importance of ensuring that the commitments identified through extensive community consultation are translated into action.

The Lake Cargelligo MPS Health Service Plan outlines a long-term vision for improving healthcare services, infrastructure and accessibility for local residents. While the plan was welcomed by the community when it was released, All Care highlighted that there remains uncertainty about implementation timeframes and the next stages of delivery.

During the meeting, All Care discussed the current status of the project, the need for ongoing communication with the community, and the importance of progressing the next phase of planning. Representatives emphasised that rural communities deserve certainty regarding future health infrastructure and services and that continued collaboration between government, health agencies and the community is essential.

All Care Representatives Discuss the Future of Health Services in Lake

All Care also highlighted the unique challenges faced by Lake Cargelligo and surrounding communities, including an ageing population, increasing demand for healthcare, workforce shortages, mental health needs and the significant distances residents travel to access specialist services.

The organisation welcomed the opportunity to brief both Mr Chaffey and Ms Mitchell on these issues and appreciated their willingness to listen to the concerns and aspirations of the local community.

All Care remains committed to advocating for the timely implementation of the Lake Cargelligo MPS Health Service Plan and will continue working constructively with elected representatives, the NSW Government, Murrumbidgee Local Health District and the community to ensure the vision established in the 2023 plan becomes a reality.

Media Release and Image Contributed.