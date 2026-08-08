P&C Donate Sport Trolley to School

Lake Cargelligo Central School sent their thanks to the Lake Cargelligo Central School P&C for their generous donation of a new sports trolley. This valuable addition makes it much easier to transport sporting equipment to school sport sessions, coaching clinics and representative carnivals. As you can see, it’s already been put to use! We appreciate your ongoing support. Source and Image Credits: Lake Cargelligo Central School Facebook page.