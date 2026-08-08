Outstanding result at Wrigley Cattle Co Annual Bull Sale

By Melissa Blewitt

Wrigley Cattle Co achieved an outstanding result at its annual bull sale, recording a complete clearance and strong buyer support.

All 47 bulls offered on Friday, 17 July were sold, delivering a 100 per cent clearance rate and an impressive average price of $13,021. The sale’s top-priced bull, Lot 1 (Wrigley V56), sold for $21,000, while Lot 10 (Wrigley V172) realised $20,000.

The strapping two-year-old bull sale topper scored in the top 15 per cent for Calving Ease, Growth, Eye Muscle Area (EMA) and Yield. “No need to compromise growth when chasing moderate birth and calving ease. Fantastic birth to growth spread on this heifer suitable sire,” his description read in the 2026 Wrigley Cattle Co Sale Booklet.

Wrigley V172 was described as “A fantastic allrounder,” in the 2026 Wrigley Cattle Co Sale Booklet. “A solid well put together heifer bull with very good marbling.” He scored in the top 10 per cent for Intramuscular Fat (IMF).

The result reflected the quality and consistency of the offering, with buyers showing strong confidence throughout the sale.

The team at Wrigley Cattle Co expressed their sincere appreciation to everyone who contributed to the success of the event.

“We would like to extend a very big thank you to all the buyers and underbidders who supported this year’s sale. We are incredibly proud to have achieved a full clearance and are grateful for the continued support of both returning and new clients.”

The company also acknowledged the efforts of friends and family whose assistance in the lead-up to, and on, sale day helped ensure the event ran smoothly.

Special thanks were extended to Kevin Miller Whitty Lennon and Co for conducting another successful sale, and to Ben Hooper of Clear Vision Imaging for photographing the sale bulls and managing the online bidding platform.

With another successful annual sale completed, Wrigley Cattle Co now looks ahead with optimism, hoping for a green spring and continued strength in the cattle market.