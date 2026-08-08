Pyjama Day adds extra fun to Library Storytime
By Melissa Blewitt
Young readers enjoyed a morning of stories, songs and rhymes at Condobolin Library as Storytime embraced International Pyjama Day on Friday, 25 July.
Participants were treated to colourful illustrations and endearing characters, with Lachlan Shire Library Technician Abby Grimshaw, sharing two entertaining picture books with the children.
The group enjoyed The Naked Sheep by Crystal Corocher, illustrated by Rebel Challenger, and Llamas in Pyjamas by Matt Cosgrove.
The Naked Sheep follows the adventures of “Lightning” Lizzy, an enthusiastic but easily distracted sheep shearer whose attempts at creating stylish wool cuts result in a series of amusing mishaps. The rhyming story introduces children to Australian rural life and sheep shearing through colourful illustrations and humour.
The second story, Llamas in Pyjamas, delighted children with its tale of playful llamas determined to avoid bedtime. Filled with rhyme, lively illustrations and light-hearted fun, the book celebrates imagination while reinforcing a familiar bedtime routine.
Storytime is held at Condobolin Library every Wednesday and Friday from 10am to 11am during school terms and is free to attend. Younger children can also be part of Baby Rhyme Time on Fridays from 9.30am to 10am For more information, contact Condobolin Library on 6895 2253, visit the library at 130 Bathurst Street, or email library@lachlan.nsw.gov.au
Latest News
Outstanding result at Wrigley Cattle Co Annual Bull Sale
By Melissa Blewitt Wrigley Cattle Co achieved an outstanding result [...]
Pyjama Day adds extra fun to Library Storytime
By Melissa Blewitt Young readers enjoyed a morning of stories, [...]
P&C Donate Sport Trolley to School
Lake Cargelligo Central School sent their thanks to the Lake [...]
All Care Representatives Discuss the Future of Health Services in Lake
By Laken Picking (Lake Cargelligo All Care Secretary). Representatives from [...]
Angela in the spotlight
TAFE NSW Teacher Spotlight: Meet Angela..... Angela is a teacher [...]
Students enjoy excursion to Melbourne
Compiled by Hayley Egan On Monday 29th June, Tullibigeal Central [...]