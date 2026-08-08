Pyjama Day adds extra fun to Library Storytime

By Melissa Blewitt

Young readers enjoyed a morning of stories, songs and rhymes at Condobolin Library as Storytime embraced International Pyjama Day on Friday, 25 July.

Participants were treated to colourful illustrations and endearing characters, with Lachlan Shire Library Technician Abby Grimshaw, sharing two entertaining picture books with the children.

The group enjoyed The Naked Sheep by Crystal Corocher, illustrated by Rebel Challenger, and Llamas in Pyjamas by Matt Cosgrove.

The Naked Sheep follows the adventures of “Lightning” Lizzy, an enthusiastic but easily distracted sheep shearer whose attempts at creating stylish wool cuts result in a series of amusing mishaps. The rhyming story introduces children to Australian rural life and sheep shearing through colourful illustrations and humour.

The second story, Llamas in Pyjamas, delighted children with its tale of playful llamas determined to avoid bedtime. Filled with rhyme, lively illustrations and light-hearted fun, the book celebrates imagination while reinforcing a familiar bedtime routine.

Storytime is held at Condobolin Library every Wednesday and Friday from 10am to 11am during school terms and is free to attend. Younger children can also be part of Baby Rhyme Time on Fridays from 9.30am to 10am For more information, contact Condobolin Library on 6895 2253, visit the library at 130 Bathurst Street, or email library@lachlan.nsw.gov.au