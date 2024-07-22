Stage 5 and 6 Ag visit Cattle
On Tuesday 25 June, Stage 5 and 6 Tottenham Central School Agriculture students visited “Ellerslie” to learn more about cattle and how to work with cattle. They had an opportunity to brush and lead three calves and found out some of the fundamental aspects of showing cattle. Thank you to Charlotte Lindsay for her expertise in this area. Source and Image Credits: Tottenham Central School Facebook page.
