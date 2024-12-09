Stage 4 visit Farms
Stage 4 students visited “Minara” and “Kerriwah” farms on Friday 15th November to learn about wheat harvesting as part of their “Aussie Hamburger” unit in Mandatory Technology. They saw how wheat is grown and harvested, learned about the equipment used, and connected this to how wheat is used in everyday foods like hamburgers. The visit helped them understand the journey of food from the farm to the table and the role of local farming in food production. “Thank you to Linden and Tristan Baker and Dick Lindsay for allowing us to see first hand how wheat is harvested.” read a post on the schools Facebook page. Source and Image Credits: Tottenham Central School Facebook page.
