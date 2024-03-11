St Joseph’s students recognised

Hard working students at St Joseph‘s Parish School Condobolin were recognised at an annual Presentation Day on Thursday, 14 December.

Special guests included Principal of Condobolin High School Wendy Scarce, Condobolin Lions Club member Susi Brangwin, Lachlan Shire Councillor Dennis Brady, Mrs Lisa Small (representing Condobolin Born to Read), St Joseph’s P and F members Gerard Elias and Sarah Connell and the 2022 School Citizen Award Recipient Catalina Elias.

St Joseph’s Parish School Condobolin Aboriginal Education Officers Bridgette Larry and Krista Kirby gave the Acknowledgement to Country.

The 2023 School Captains Keaton Sloane and Jacqueline (Jaci) Allen began the event with a Prayer, which was followed by Principal Natasha Brotherton’s speech.

President of the St Joseph’s P and F Association Gerard Elias then said a few words on behalf of the Parents and Friends Committee.

The Lions Club Award for Academic Excellence (presented by Mrs Brangwin), the Class Award for Academic Application and Effort (presented by Councillor Brady) and the Mary MacKillop Award for Christian Values and Attitude (presented by Miss Brotherton) were then presented to students from Kindergarten to Year Six.

The Lions Award for Academic Excellence is awarded to a student in each year level that displays exceptional academic results. The Award for Academic Application and Effort is awarded to a student in each year level that constantly displays effort in all areas and applies themselves in their learning. The Mary Mackillop Award for Christian Living is awarded to a student in each year level who displays the qualities of Saint Mary MacKillop, who lives their life in light of the Gospel values.

There was also a Certificate of Achievement for each student, presented by the class teacher.

Mrs Brianna Reardon and Mrs Bev Taylor presented the 2022 Year Six awards.

The Lions Award for Academic Excellence was presented to Lily Kirk. The Award for Academic Application and Effort went to Abigail Smith.

Jacqueline Allen, William Coe, Candace Dodgson, Sofia Elhassan, Millie Jacobson, Kiarhla Colliss, Keaton Sloane, Kiah Sinclair, Christa Cabilin and Brock Schultz.

Mrs Rachael Bendall and Mrs Stephanie Donnelly presented the 2023 Year Five awards.

The Lions Award for Academic Excellence was presented to Deniesse Donaire. Alexis Merritt won the Award for Academic Application and Effort. The Mary Mackillop Award for Christian Living went to Willow Frost.

Year Five Certificate of Achievements went to Abby Connell, Oscar Charters, Sally Ford, Charli Keates, Olive Mercieca, Peter Elias, Orabelle Turner, Veritty Turner, Hudson Taylor, Atasha Tulod and Maverick Ignacio.

Mrs Jennifer Brady and Mis Alisha Taylor named the Award recipients for Year Four.

Kaitlyn Serrano won the Lions Award for Academic Excellence. The Award for Academic Application and Effort went to Erika Geeves. Emison Jacobson received the Mary Mackillop Award for Christian Living.

Anabel Allen, Harrison Browning, Todd Jones, Zarah Coe, Austin Watt, Damien Dodgson, Brooklyn Merritt, Kyara Dodgson, Razzak Elhassan, Macie Speer, Reni Hall, Tighe Worthington, Matthew Clark, Spencer Thorp and Reuben Sloane attained Certificate of Achievements.

Mrs Sharon Kirk and Mrs Krista Kirby announced the Year Three Awards.

The Lions Award for Academic Excellence was presented to Jett Martin. The Award for Academic Application and Effort went to Tate Durning. Antonio Elias received the Mary Mackillop Award for Christian Living.

Halle Deeves, Zayne Hunter, Molly Wynn, Harry Smith, Jummilae Ignacio and Jayte Golya attained Certificate of Achievements.

Sister Kathryn and Mrs Alisha Taylor presented the Year Two Awards.

Charles Geeves won the Lions Award for Academic Excellence. Rheanna Cabilin attained the Award for Academic Application and Effort and Isla Watt claimed the Mary Mackillop Award for Christian Living.

Certificate of Achievements went to Meliah Bendall, Nicholas Brangwin, Scarlett Barnes, Flynn Hunter, Stephanie Flemming, Samuel Jarvis, Georgia Connell, Finn Jones, Patsy Jacobson, Darcy Keates, Mahalia Larry, Ella McTiernan, Jack Kennedy, Audrey Merritt, Cooper Quade, Jacob Thorp, Jayce Tulod, Henry Nagle, Billy Clark, Youki Nishimoto and Fletcher Smith.

Mrs Sophie Birkett and Mrs Sue Byers presented the Year One Awards.

The Lions Award for Academic Excellence was presented to Matilda Haworth. Harrison Fleming received the Award for Academic Application and Effort. The Mary Mackillop Award for Christian Living was presented to Maria Elias.

Ava Charters, Austin Barnes, Molly Deeves, Mason Durning, Adella Sloane, Jonas Sloane, Aria Smith, Beau Ridley, Harper Taylor, Hunter Coe-Williams, Audrey Wynn, Enan Small and Billie Calton were given Certificate of Achievements.

Mrs Janelle Grimmett and Mrs Bridgette Larry announced the recipients of the Kindergarten Awards.

The Lions Award for Academic Excellence was presented to Eleanor Kennedy. Odin Bekker won the Award for Academic Application and Effort. Billie Jacobson received the Mary Mackillop Award for Christian Living.

Certificate of Achievements went to Ryan Brangwin, Phoebe Browning, Oakley Coe-Williams, Josiah Dodgson, Emily Jarvis, Ryan Fourie, Adeline Hunter, Lewi Hall, Cadence Merritt, Jeremiah McKenzie, Chloe Quade, Oliver Nagle, Aubrey Smith, Cooper Pearce, and Eva Watt.

The Catherine McCauley award for Christian Leader went to Millie Jacobson.

Lily Kirk won the Spencer Family Award for Creative Arts.

The Warwick Glen Memorial Trophy for outstanding achievement in sport was presented to Abigail Smith.

Jacqueline Allen received the Rotary Club Award for Community Involvement.

Special Perpetual Awards were given out to recognise students from different year levels across the School.

Alexis Merritt was named as the Country Women’s Association Star Award winner.

Mr Gerard Elias presented a Wilcannia-Forbes Sports Achievement Award to Reuben Sloane, for representing Polding at state level for athletics in the area of shot put.

The Condobolin Born to Read Committee donated two book prizes that are awarded to a Kindergarten girl and boy. The recipients were Eva Watt and Ryan Fourie.

The Father Denis Doyle Memorial Trophy went to Lily Kirk. The Father Denis Doyle Memorial Trophy is awarded to a student whose Christian values define their everyday living.

The Sportsperson of the Year Award went to Reuben Sloane.

The School Citizenship Award, donated by former Member of Parliament Mr Tony Lawler, went to Jacqueline Allen. 2023 awardee Catalina Elias presented the Award.

A Platinum Premiers reading Challenge Certificate was presented to Jacqueline Allen, who participated for seven consecutive years in the reading challenge.

Erika Geeves won the Vinnies Christmas Card Competition. Her artwork was chosen as one of only five winners in the competition. Vinnies received nearly 500 entries and Erika’s card was chosen as the winning artwork for the Wilcannia Forbes region. Erika’s design will be printed on the official Members Cards in September/October 2024.

2023 school captains, Keaton Sloane and Jacqueline Allen were also presented with a special gift of appreciation.

The 2024 school captains, Willow Frost and Peter Elias then accepted Student Leadership Team Shield on behalf of next year’s leadership team from 2023 School Captains Reuben and Jacqueline.

At the Presentation Day, the School said goodbye to a number of families who finished their journey with St Joseph’s at the conclusion of the 2023 school year. Miss Natasha Brotherton and Mrs Kristy Ticehurst presented these families with a small gift of appreciation. These families included Kate and Simon (Abigial and Harry), Sharon and Noel (Lily), Roberta and Hank (Kiahla), Tanya and Glen (Kiah), Hope and Peter (Brock), Kathy and Jamhil (Maverick and Jumillae), Mellissa and Steven (Macie), Demi, Sam, Kaine and Jess (Hunter and Oakley), Joyce and Alvin (Atasha and Jayce).

Each year the Year Six children and their families work hard to raise money. As a thank you to the school they use that money to buy the school a parting gift. Kiah Sinclair and Millie Jacobson presented the 2023 gift to the school community. The gift was a large clock for the School Hall.

Light refreshments were provided in the staffroom for special guests, friends, and families at the conclusion of the Presentation Day.