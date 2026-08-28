St Francis Xavier Celebrates NAIDOC Recognition

Students and staff from Lake Cargelligo St Francis Xavier’s Year 5/6 classes travelled to Young on Thursday, 30 July, to attend the Regional Archdiocese NAIDOC Mass, joining schools from across the Archdiocese in celebrating Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander culture, faith and community.

The special occasion was made even more memorable with two outstanding members of the St Francis Xavier school community receiving well-deserved recognition.

Year 6 student Jaydn Harvey was presented with an award for his outstanding leadership. Jaydn was recognised for the positive example he sets for others through his kindness, respect and commitment to his school community.

The school also proudly celebrated Aunty Georgina Kelly, who received an award in recognition of her dedication to supporting students and her outstanding contribution to Indigenous education. Aunty Georgina’s unwavering commitment to nurturing students, strengthening cultural connections and supporting the school over her many years of service has had a lasting impact on countless young people and the wider school community.

St Francis Xavier congratulates both Jaydn and Aunty Georgina on their well-deserved achievements. Their recognition reflects the values of leadership, service and respect that are at the heart of the school community.

Source and Image Credit: St Francis Xavier School Lake Cargelligo Facebook page.